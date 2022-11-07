Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.84 million, a P/E ratio of 172.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

