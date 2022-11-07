Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.84 million, a P/E ratio of 172.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.
