Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.