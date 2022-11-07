América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMX. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $1,235,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,144,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,322,000 after buying an additional 207,000 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.