American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $57.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

