American Public Education (APEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q3 2022 guidance at -$0.31–$0.24 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Public Education Trading Up 0.9 %

APEI stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several research firms have commented on APEI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. State Street Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

