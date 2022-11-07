American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.