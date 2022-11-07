American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AMSC opened at $3.72 on Thursday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

