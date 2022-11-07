American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Holdings Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.24% of American Well worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,358.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,188 shares of company stock worth $2,160,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $993.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

