Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Cut by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $313.87 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.35. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

