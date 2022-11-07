AMG National Trust Bank Has $176,000 Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

HL stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

