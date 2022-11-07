AMG National Trust Bank Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

