AMG National Trust Bank Sells 10,297 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BDN opened at $6.68 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 447.06%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.