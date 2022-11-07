AMG National Trust Bank Sells 125 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $656.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $616.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

