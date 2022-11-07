Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.