Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
NYSE:AP opened at $3.12 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
