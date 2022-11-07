Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $119,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,555 shares of company stock valued at $516,940. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

