Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have commented on APH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

