Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $19.88

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CRK opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.35. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison acquired 50,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

