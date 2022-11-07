Analysts Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) PT at $33.75

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CTS opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

