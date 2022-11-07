Analysts Set Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) PT at $43.50

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of STLFF opened at $1.78 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

