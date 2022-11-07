Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target at $20.50

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495 over the last three months. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,006,000 after buying an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,649,000 after purchasing an additional 809,360 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Warby Parker has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Warby Parker

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.