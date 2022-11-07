Analyzing HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globant and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $1.30 billion 5.20 $96.07 million $3.01 53.49 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.12 $79.62 million $0.05 57.20

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Blockchain Technologies. Globant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 8.26% 11.53% 8.25% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Globant and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Globant and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 0 8 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $248.13, indicating a potential upside of 54.12%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.76%. Given HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HIVE Blockchain Technologies is more favorable than Globant.

Risk and Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. The company also provides smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical device, research and development, and precision medicine services; media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality services; cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, it offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, smart venue, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, the company provides smart underwriting, monitoring, and digital collection services; digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, it operates augmented coding and testing, StarMeUp, PagoChat, ShopChat, and Walmeric platforms. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

