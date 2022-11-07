Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Andlauer Healthcare Group to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$169.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.55 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$51.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.17. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AND shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.83.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Stories
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.