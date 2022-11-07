ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $233.00 at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.83.
ANSS stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.89.
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
