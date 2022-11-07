ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Lowered to $233.00 at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.83.

ANSS stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 371.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

