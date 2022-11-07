APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
APA Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE APA opened at $48.99 on Thursday. APA has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10.
APA Company Profile
