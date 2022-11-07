Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $179.66.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 165,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Aptiv by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

