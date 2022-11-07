Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

