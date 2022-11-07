Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.63.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.78. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

