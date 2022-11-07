Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $164.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $126.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $250,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,262.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,347,804. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after acquiring an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 584,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.