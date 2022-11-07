Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 8.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

