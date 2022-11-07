Ascent Group LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $22,959,529 in the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN stock opened at $740.21 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $764.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

