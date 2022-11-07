Ascent Group LLC Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMETEK Stock Performance

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

