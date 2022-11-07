Ascent Group LLC Buys 52 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.9 %

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.58.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $579.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $564.86 and a 200 day moving average of $579.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

