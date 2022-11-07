Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,167 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $60.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

