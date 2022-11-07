Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $91.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

