Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

