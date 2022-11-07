Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.