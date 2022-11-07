Ascent Group LLC Has $436,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 79.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.81.

Insider Activity

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $119.13 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

