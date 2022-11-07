Ascent Group LLC Has $468,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $126.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

