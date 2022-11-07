Ascent Group LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $210.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.88.

Insider Activity

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

