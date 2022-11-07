Ascent Group LLC Purchases 19,610 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBI opened at $6.97 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

