Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,335 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after buying an additional 436,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $129.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.