Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TROW opened at $102.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.