Ascent Group LLC Sells 183 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 46.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $465.30 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $188.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.