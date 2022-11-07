Ascent Group LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $254.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 609.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

