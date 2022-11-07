ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £27,474.85 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.46), for a total value of £27,474.85 ($31,766.50).

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 632 ($7.31) on Monday. ASOS Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,953 ($34.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 951.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £632.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,038.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($9.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($14.57) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.25) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($10.98) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,693.46 ($19.58).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

