Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.58. Aterian has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aterian by 37.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aterian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aterian by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aterian by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

