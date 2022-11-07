Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aterian Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:ATER opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.58. Aterian has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.