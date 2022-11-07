Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Atlas Technical Consultants has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance
Shares of ATCX stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.72. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.