Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Atlas Technical Consultants has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.72. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

