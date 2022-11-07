Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $160.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.32.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $453.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113 in the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.