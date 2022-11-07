AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 215.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 24.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

