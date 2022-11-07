Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.02. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

